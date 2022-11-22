Poor connectivity hits EV charging point network

Roll-out warning

Charging points often require App connections

Poor digital connectivity could hamper the success of national electric vehicle charger roll out plans, and impact the safety of users, according to new research.

Mobile connectivity at public EV charging points is vital because most charge points do not allow users to just park up and plug in.

Often they require the user to download an app or visit a web page to pay for their charging session. Without a signal, they cannot charge their vehicle.

Poor mobile signal may also leave users unable to access support if something goes wrong during their charging session, or if they feel unsafe in locations which are often in dimly lit corners of car parks.

The survey by connectivity consultancy FarrPoint of 4G signal coverage at 96 public EV charging locations across Scotland and the North of England found that:

One in five locations had only a 50% chance of getting mobile coverage

Only 67% of locations had access to mobile coverage from all four mobile operators

One in 20 received no mobile coverage at all

The findings come amid UK-wide concern over poor EV infrastructure, with reports of charge points being out of use.

Steve Smith, head of smart places at FarrPoint, believes that if digital connectivity is not taken into consideration at EV charging points, there could be significant issues with not only the efficiency of the charging network but also the safety of their users.

He said: “This isn’t just a rural issue; many urban charging point locations suffer from the same mobile connectivity problems, and in many cases, the situation is not improving.

“As demand for EV charging increases, charge point operators should consider digital connectivity as being equally important as physical space and available power supply to help avoid future issues.”

“Action must be taken to improve mobile coverage at charge points already in place, or an alternative solution will have to be developed.”

FarrPoint’s research follows the launch of a campaign by online car marketplace heycar which calls for the Government to introduce minimum safety standards at EV charging locations.

A survey of 500 drivers at motoring advice website Honest John found almost nine in ten respondents had chosen not to use a charge point because they felt unsafe at the location.