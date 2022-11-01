PA swoops on social media agency Hydrogen

Acquisition

Mike Scott, Nicky Logue and Daniel Rae of Hydrogen

Hydrogen, Scotland’s largest specialist social media agency, has been acquired by PA Media, the UK news and images group.

Glasgow-based Hydrogen has delivered significant year-on-year growth since its formation in 2016, working with a range of companies and brands such as Highland Park, SSE and Magners.

Its services include social media management, content creation, community management, paid advertising and research.

Hydrogen works with clients to grow and manage audiences on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn, among other platforms. It will continue to operate under its current leadership as a stand-alone agency within PA Media Group’s portfolio of media businesses.

These include PA Media, photo agency Alamy, Stream AMG, Sticky, PA Training and PA Racing & Betting.

Clive Marshall, chief executive of PA Media Group, said: “The acquisition of Hydrogen allows PA Media Group to respond to our clients’ increasing demand for social media services. Social media and social commerce are the fastest growing areas of digital marketing in the UK.

“Adding expertise and a proven track record in this area to our portfolio opens up opportunities to develop our social offering right across the group.

“We look forward to providing a networked home for Hydrogen to support the next phase of its growth.”

Mike Scott, founder and CEO of Hydrogen, said: “A growth mindset has always been at the heart of everything we do at Hydrogen.

“It’s allowed us to quickly become the largest social media agency in Scotland and work with amazing brands from across the UK and beyond.

“It’s exciting to join the PA Media Group family, which will allow us to really accelerate growth opportunities for the Hydrogen brand while supporting the expansion of social media across the wider group.”