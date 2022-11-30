New home for podcast firm backed by stars

Studio move

Fiona White and Janice Forsyth in studio; Ian Rankin is an investor (pic of Rankin by Terry Murden)

A podcast production company backed by Simple Minds vocalist Jim Kerr and author Ian Rankin has new opened studio and office space in Glasgow.

The Big Light’s recording and editing suite will allow the company to expand its original content output and open up commissioned podcast revenue streams.

Founded in 2020 by broadcaster Janice Forsyth and producer Fiona White, The Big Light has taken space at the Pacific Quay head office of creative marketing agency, Frame.

The Big Light has made podcasts for commercial clients including BBC Sounds, Spotify, and The National Trust.

It also creates original podcasts for its independent network including weekly shows such as TalkMedia with Stuart Cosgrove and Professor Eamonn O’Neill; Blethered with Sean McDonald; and Talking Derry Girls. The Big Light’s podcasts attract around 150,000 listeners every month in more than 50 countries.

Fiona White, co-founder and CEO of The Big Light, said: “Podcasting is the fastest growing sector in digital media and having our brand new studio space in the heart of Scotland’s media district will allow us to capitalise on that opportunity.

“Janice and I set up The Big Light in early 2020, so much of our production has – by necessity – been remote. Thanks to our incredible network of podcasters, we’ve enjoyed continued growth and now we hope to take it even further.

“It’s fantastic to be up and running in our new space which will allow us to build out our commercial capability. Sharing a space with Frame’s team of 70 specialists from PR, advertising, design, content and digital media will also help us to unlock new creative opportunities.”

Jim Kerr said: “We are huge fans of both the rapidly growing podcast medium and the very impressive team involved – we believe the opportunity to support The Big Light as it inevitably climbs from one level of success to the next is not to be missed.”

Crime writer Val McDermid, another investor, added: “In these tough times, it’s vital to have independent voices, particularly here in Scotland, and particularly from the arts.

“We all need nourishment for our souls, and it’s the promise of that which has made me want to be part of The Big Light journey.”

Sir Ian Rankin commented: “I don’t suppose John Rebus is much into podcasts – though these days who knows? But to me it’s a vibrant can-do medium with a lot to say. (And I should add that both John and I are long-time Janice Forsyth fanboys). So three cheers and bunnets hurled high for The Big Light.”