Nationwide rail strikes called off at eleventh hour

Dispute surpended

Mick Lynch: rail employers have seen sense

Railway unions have suspended a series of strikes that were due to start tomorrow and cause a week of chaos for travellers.

The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) said it would NOT go ahead with walk-outs on 5, 7 and 9 November, but that the “current dispute remains very much live”.

The union, which represents rail workers, said it would now enter “a period of intensive negotiations” with Network Rail and the rail companies.

The strikes involved staff at Network Rail, which employs signalling workers across England, Scotland and Wales.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the threat of strike action “has made the rail employers see sense”.

“We have always wanted to secure a negotiated settlement and that is what we will continue to push for in this next phase of intensive talks.

“Our priority is our members, and we are working towards securing a deal on job security, a decent pay rise and good working conditions.”

He also warned that if the union felt the need to take strike action during the next six months, it would.

A spokesperson for the Rail Delivery Group, said: “It is positive that the RMT leadership have stepped back from the brink and called off their strike action.

“Unfortunately, the late notice means that while train companies are working hard to reinstate services, they will remain severely disrupted for our passengers tomorrow and into the early part of next week.

“Our advice remains to please check before you travel and on Saturday and Monday, only travel by rail if necessary.

“We remain committed to intensive negotiations to agree the reforms needed to improve reliability, deliver a pay rise for our people and get the industry back on a sustainable financial footing.”

Ticketing and refund policy for passengers on strike days remains in place on Saturday, Monday and Wednesday. If passengers have tickets for travel on 5, 7 and 9 November, these can still be used on the day before the date on the ticket or up to and including 11 November.

If passengers have a Season Ticket that is monthly or longer, or have an activated days’ worth of travel on a Flexi Season ticket, they can claim 100% compensation for these days through Delay Repay.

… more follows