Morrisons to shut 132 loss-making McColl’s stores

Scots units earmarked

1,300 staff could be offered other jobs

Supermarket chain Morrisons plans to close 132 of the loss-making McColl’s convenience stores that it recently acquired.

However, 1,300 affected staff could be offered jobs elsewhere in the business.

It is thought McColl’s stores in Bridge of Allan, Corstorphine (Edinburgh), Dalgety Bay, Dunfermline, Dalkeith, Glenrothes, Hamilton and Helensburgh are among those earmarked for closure.

The restructure has emerged after the company bought McColl’s out of administration in a £190m deal May.

The retail giant said last month that it would sell 28 stores to satisfy the Competitions and Market Authority (CMA) as part of its probe into the takeover.

It now plans to convert all its remaining McColl’s stores into Morrisons Daily shops as it tries to return the chain to growth.

There are currently 1,164 McColl’s stores trading, 286 of which operate under the Morrisons Daily brand.

Joseph Sutton, Morrisons convenience, online and wholesale director, said: “We have a great deal of work to do but there’s no question that McColl’s is a business with strong potential.

“I’m confident that the combination of McColl’s conveniently located stores and great colleagues together with Morrisons scale, brand, systems and fresh food expertise will lead to a transformation of the business.

“We very much regret the proposed closure of 132 loss-making stores but it is, very sadly, an important step towards the regeneration of the business.”