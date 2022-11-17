Ministers told public sector reform now urgent

Auditor warning

Public sector services are under pressure

Scotland’s public sector needs to be reformed if the government is to avoid breaching its budget for the first time since devolution, according to a spending watchdog.

Audit Scotland said the next budget would be “challenging” for the Scottish government and says changes to public services should be introduced quickly to better protect them for the long-term.

The government’s plans were set out in the Resource Spending Review this year which said sustained rises in staffing were unsustainable.

The Scottish Government is facing increased costs, including a higher public sector wage bill, while the cost-of-living crisis is driving greater demand for public services.

Without careful management of public finances, the watchdog says there is a risk that the government could overspend in 2022/23, which could have implications for future budgets.

Most of this year’s budget is already committed, leaving ministers little flexibility in the short term.

Audit Scotland points out that ministers have “struggled to deliver reforms as planned in the past” while economists worked out that local authority budgets would decline by 7% in real terms over the period.

Because of inflation the Scottish budget is worth about £1.7 billion less in real terms compared with when it was set last December.

If the Scottish Government were to overspend against its budget, this money could be clawed back from the following year’s budget. This would be the first such occasion since the creation of the Scottish Parliament.

Stephen Boyle, the auditor-general for Scotland, said: “The Scottish government, like all governments, has to deal with the immediate challenges that external events bring. But to improve lives and protect services in the long run, these challenges cannot distract from the need for broad reform of the public sector.”

He added that “the significant financial pressures on Scotland’s public bodies have been growing for several years, and there is now an urgent case for the reform of how services are delivered.”

Tom Arthur, the finance minister, said that devolution allowed only limited borrowing. He said: “The Scottish government is committed to carrying out public service reform as outlined in the resource spending review in a sustainable and progressive way.”