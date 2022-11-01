Miller is first nurse hired as university principal

Education

Professor James Miller, an academic and higher education leader has joined University of the West of Scotland (UWS) as the principal and vice-chancellor, the first former nurse to rise to the position in Scotland.

With a substantial leadership track record, Professor Miller was most deputy vice-chancellor of Glasgow Caledonian University from August 2015 until his latest appointment and previous senior roles have included director of the Open University in Scotland and chief executive of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Glasgow.

Beginning his career as a clinical nurse, he held a series of roles in healthcare, including deputy director of nursing for West Lothian Healthcare Trust and divisional general manager in South Glasgow University Hospital NHS Trust.

He is also a fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine, a member of the Institute of Directors, a member of the International Advisory Board for the Amity University Group in India, and was a founder member of the British Council’s Digital Advisory Board.

Prof Miller said: “UWS has an outstanding record in transforming the lives of its students and is an anchor institution across the communities it serves in the West of Scotland, in London and beyond.

“I am extremely proud to be joining a University that places such a clear priority on ensuring its students are at the heart of every decision, and one which forges such strong, meaningful links with local, national and international partners.”