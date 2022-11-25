Meat casings firm Devro agrees German takeover

£540m swoop

Devro has been listed since 1993

Scottish meat casings maker Devro has agreed to be acquired by a food company owned by one of Germany’s wealthiest families in a deal valuing the company at £540m.

Saria Group, part of the Rethmann group, is paying 316.1p a share for the Moodiesburn business, which has been listed on the stock market since 1993. The deal has an enterprise value, including debt, of £667m.

The price represents a 65% premium to Thursday’s close and was sufficient to gain the backing of the Devro board. Share were trading 116.5p (61%) higher at 308.5p at the open of the market.

Rethmann SE & Co owns water treatment, agriculture and food production and transport logistics assets.

In an update this morning Devro said trading was strong in the period 30 June to 31 October with reported revenue growth of 16% (10% at constant currency) compared to the prior year period.

The board said the full year outlook is slightly ahead of its expectations, underpinned by a robust performance and foreign exchange tailwinds.

Constant currency revenue growth was driven by higher pricing, successful recovery of inflation, as well as good volume increases led by the Moodiesburn company’s mature markets.

“Volume growth continues to reflect the successful execution of our strategy. Operating margins in the period were up on the prior year and well ahead of those achieved in the first half,” it said.

Mature markets were strong with continued growth in North America and Continental Europe. Emerging market growth was particularly strong in the Middle East and Africa and South East Asia however, as expected, the termination of sales to Russia impacted overall progress for this region in the period.

… more follows