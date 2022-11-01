Liston hired as CEO at M&G Wealth Advice

Financial planning

Ross Liston: exciting time

M&G Wealth has appointed Ross Liston as CEO of M&G Wealth Advice. Mr Liston joins from Sesame Bankhall Group (SBG) where he was latterly interim CEO. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

At SBG, Mr Liston was responsible for driving the strategic and operational performance of the Group and the development and implementation of its business strategy, relationship management and client engagement across all its brands, home to over 10,500 advisers.

Prior to SBG, he had a long career at Standard Life Aberdeen, latterly as head of advisory relationships, responsible for leading its UK distribution teams and establishing the company’s position in pensions, platform, and investment sectors.

At M&G Wealth he will lead the company’s advice arm comprising direct, restricted and independent services.

M&G Wealth has made no secret of its desire to expand its advice services, to complement its delivery to the independent advice market, with a stated ambition to double its number of advisers over the next four to five years.

Mr Liston will be joined by Campbell Stanners also from SBG, where he was Advisory Relationship Director for its Mortgage Club, Premier Mortgage Services and Bankhall. Mr Stanners will take on the role of business development director.

David Montgomery, managing director, M&G Wealth, said: “We have ambitious plans driven by our desire to give as many people access to advice services and investment solutions that suit their circumstances and requirements. This is our primary focus.

“Ross is widely respected for helping organisations innovate, thrive, and grow.

“We are increasing the number of our own advisers and over the last two years we have been fortunate to speak to many businesses and some of the industry’s leading talent who share our drive and vision and are attracted by the strength and capabilities we offer.”

Mr Liston said: “It’s an exciting time to be joining M&G given its ambitions and commitment to the growing wealth market. The group’s vision for the business is dynamic and bold.

“I firmly believe that we are about to enter a golden age for advice. We can play an important role in this, through our market-leading offering, digital innovation, and strong customer relationships. I’m hugely looking forward to joining the leadership team at M&G and playing my part in leading the change over the coming years”.