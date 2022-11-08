Update:

Money expert

Lewis more trusted than banks for advice

| November 8, 2022
Martin Lewis: advice sought

Martin Lewis, the popular face of personal finance, rates more highly as a trusted source of financial advice than the banks, according to a new survey.

Almost half (47%) of those questioned by the Big Four accounting firm Deloitte would turn to the self-styled ‘money saving expert’ if they needed help with their finances.

A similar proportion would seek advice from friends and relatives, but only 41% felt comfortable reaching out to their bank or building society. Almost a third would turn to influencers on social media.

The reluctance to seek out bank advice was in spite of nine in ten of finding such support helpful. A third of them were offered payment plans or were able to reduce their repayments.

Louise Brett, Deloitte’s UK vice-chair, said: “It’s particularly concerning that amid the mounting cost of living, people – and particularly women – do not feel comfortable contacting their bank or building society for help.”

According to Google, Mr Lewis is the UK’s most searched-for British man. Born in Manchester in 1972, he grew up in Cheshire’s Delamere Forest.

In 2012 he started his own prime-time ITV series, The Martin Lewis Money Show. He is also a resident expert on many other shows, and a regular guest presenter of ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

, , News, Money, Savings, Pensions & Investments, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Alister Jack

Scots Secretary Jack on Johnson’s peerage list

Alister Jack, the Scotland secretary, is one of four MPs Boris Johnson will nominate forRead More

Royal Yacht Britannia

New Royal Yacht axed for surveillance ships

A proposed replacement for the Royal Yacht Britannia has been dropped as a result ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.