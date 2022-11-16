Inflation hits 11.1% | No retail uplift | Trump to run for White House

Markets: Live

7am: Inflation rises

Prices rose by 11.1% in the year to October, as higher energy bills drove inflation, which measures how the cost of living changes over time. The figure is significantly higher than the 10.7% consensus forecast.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “The aftershock of Covid and Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is driving up inflation in the UK and around the world.

“This insidious tax is eating into pay cheques, household budgets and savings, while thwarting any chance of long-term economic growth.

“It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances. That requires some tough but necessary decisions on tax and spending to help balance the books.

“We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation. Tomorrow I will set out a plan to get debt falling, deliver stability, and drive down inflation while protecting the most vulnerable.”

7am: Deliveroo quits Australia

Deliveroo is pulling out of Australia where it has been unable to make a profit and is putting its operations into voluntary administration.

It said the decision is “driven by the company’s disciplined approach to capital allocation”.

In Australia, the market is highly competitive with four global players, and Deliveroo does not hold a broad base of strong local positions. In H1 2022, the Australian business represented approximately 3% of Deliveroo’s total Gross Transaction Value (GTV) and negatively impacted the Company’s adjusted EBITDA margin (as % of GTV) by approximately 30 basis points.

“The company has determined that it cannot reach a sustainable and profitable scale in Australia without considerable financial investment, and the expected return on such investment is not commensurate with Deliveroo’s risk/reward thresholds,” it said.

12.01am: No uplift to retail sales

Scottish retailers had a disappointing start to the ‘golden trading quarter’, according to new data.

Retail sales slipped backwards in real terms in October as the rise in sales was outweighed by inflation.

“Despite being the first month of the golden trading quarter, retailers will be disappointed not to have seen any surge in sales either for Halloween or early Christmas-related trading,” said David Lonsdale, director of the Scottish Retail Consortium.

“Even with the soccer World Cup just around the corner there was little sign customers were getting ready, with no discernible uplift in television sales.

“Weak trading is a huge concern for retailers who have suffered two successive poor Christmases.

“The Scottish and UK governments need to urgently assess the costs they are adding to businesses and see where they could lighten the burden.

“Next month’s Scottish Budget provides a clear opportunity to do so through forestalling any inflation-matching uplift in the business rate.”

Trump to run again

Donald Trump last night announced he will run again for the presidency in 2014.

“In order to make America great and glorious again, tonight I am announcing my candidacy for the president of the United States,” he declared.

“From now until election day in 2024… I will fight like no one has ever fought before. We will defeat the radical left Democrats who are trying to destroy our country from within.”

He claimed that he presided over the “fastest economic recovery ever recorded”.

Asked if he had any reaction to Trump’s announcement, President Joe Biden reportedly exchanged a glance with French President Emmanuel Macron before responding “no, not really”.

Global markets

Sterling rose above $1.20 for the first time in almost three months yesterday amid growing optimism that inflation in the US has peaked.

American producer prices rose by 0.2% in October, half the rate economists had forecast and financial markets now believe the US Federal Reserve will take its foot off the interest rate accelerator.

US policymakers are now expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points, as opposed to the 75 basis points previously forecast.