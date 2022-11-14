Hospitality tech firm targets funding round

Expansion plan

Bhas Kalangi and Andrew Gibbon: exciting time

Hospitality technology firm ePOS Hybrid is preparing to launch a Series A funding round next year as it targets Europe, Australia and America for its next stage of growth.

The Edinburgh-based company has almost doubled its headcount with nine hires, taking the payroll to 22, following its busiest three months.

More than 350 additional UK locations rolled out its plug-and-play payments, ordering and operations management products between August and October.

Andrew Gibbon, Head of Growth at ePOS Hybrid said: “It’s a very exciting time at ePOS Hybrid as we welcome a range of talented new individuals into the business.

“There is a real sense of excitement in the office at the moment and that’s no surprise – we’ve closed out a successful seed funding round, onboarded new team members and we’re now smashing sales records every month.

“The hires will allow us to further develop and execute our aggressive growth plans throughout the UK and abroad, enhance and diversify our product range and penetrate new markets.

“It has undoubtedly been a challenging few years for the hospitality sector but we’re proud to have helped food and drink businesses manoeuvre through that while making huge strides as a business. We’re very happy to welcome our new team members in joining in that journey.”

The company recently launched its products to the Indian market. That roll out was an instant hit and created four India-based roles.

It recently exceeded a £500,000 crowdfunding target, raising almost £750,000, including £100,000 from a single angel investor.

The new roles at ePOS Hybrid will help the firm accelerate its growth within the UK market while allowing the business to begin its international expansion efforts.

Bhas Kalangi, the firm’s founder said: “With such rapid growth, we’re extending our product range for food and drink businesses that are looking to maximise profits – taking away control from third party delivery services and handing it over to the businesses themselves.

“The team here at ePOS Hybrid has worked tirelessly to ensure we are constantly improving and expanding. With lots on the go at the moment, there’s no doubt that the new hires will be crucial in working towards that consistent growth and expansion. The sky really is the limit for us.”

In just two years, ePOS Hybrid’s hospitality solution has gone from being in 221 locations to more than 1,100 with more than 11.4 million consumers having used its platform to order food or drinks.