High job vacancies ‘will hinder recovery’

Amid jobless rise...

Jeremy Hunt: inflation is my priority

Job vacancies remain at record highs, prompting a business leader to warn that the skills shortage is hindering recovery.

The number of job vacancies between August and October was 1,225,000, a fall of 46,000 from the previous three months, but 429,000 (54%) above the January to March 2020 pre-coronavirus (COVID-19) level.

The data emerged alongside the latest unemployment figures showing the UK rate edged up to 3.6% in the three months to September, from 3.5% in August.

Jane Gratton, head of policy at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “The challenges facing businesses in the UK labour market remain very much the same. We have a critical shortage of skills and labour that is damaging firms and holding back growth.

“Once again, the data shows the number of job vacancies remains at record highs, adding to inflationary pressures.

“With confidence waning as we enter recession, and the expectation of even tougher economic times ahead, we may see more recruitment freezes, job losses and business closures.

“But the underlying problem is unaltered – unless we address the ongoing mismatch of skills available and business needs, this drag anchor on the economy will persist and hinder recovery.

“We need to remove barriers to work, by offering flexible workplaces, rapid re-training opportunities and better access to childcare and public transport.

“And, crucially, we need to invest more in the training and upskilling of everyone in the workplace so that we are ready to grasp new opportunities for growth.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said joblessness remained near record lows, but added “people’s hard-earned money isn’t going as far as it should”.

“Tackling inflation is my absolute priority and that guides the difficult decisions on tax and spending we will make on Thursday.”

Labour’s shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, said the UK was paying for “12 years of Tory economic mistakes”.

Regular pay continues to lag behind the cost of living, falling by 2.7% in the year to August when adjusted for inflation.