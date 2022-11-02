Health professor ‘goes glam’ as Grazia cover star

New public image

Covid to cover: Devi Sridhar

Devi Sridhar, a public health adviser to the Scottish Government, has appeared as the cover star of style magazine Grazia Pakistan.

Prof Sridhar, who is more used to commenting on health matters such as the Covid pandemic, said the studio shot of herself is “not how I look in real life”, but admitted it is “fun to get glam sometimes”.

She is professor and chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh, and on Twitter she thanked the magazine for the interview on “education, science, being a woman in academia and sport. And for highlighting #pinktober – all about breast cancer awareness”.

The 38-year-old, who was born in Florida, hinted at concerns about image being misinterpreted, stating that “girls see these photos & may not realise the makeup/hair/production that goes into it”.

But the reaction was overwhelmingly positive. “Great to see a scientist/academic on the cover of a popular magazine,” tweeted one respondent.

She shares the cover of the magazine with new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who is the first with Indian parents to hold the post.