HALO signs skills deal with Israel’s EnergyCom

Tech partnership

Marie Macklin with and visitors from a delegation headed by Yoav Katsavoy

Digital enterprise centre, The HALO in Kilmarnock, has agreed a deal with Israel’s energy organisation EnergyCom to exchange skills and capabilities.

It follows talks that began at last year’s COP26 summit in Glasgow. Yoav Katsavoy, chair of the Israel Electricity Authority, met HALO founder and executive chair, Marie Macklin at the time in order to establish links.

As Israel’s largest entity in the field of energy production and conservation, EnergyCom unites all players active in the energy sector, with a goal to promote innovation. It was established by the Ministry of Economy.

Ms Macklin said: “Following on from COP26, it’s clear that immediate action is required on our collective mission to make Scotland, the UK and the wider world more sustainable and full of opportunity, not just for today but for our children’s children.

“This first of its kind partnership offers incredible opportunities for exciting collaboration across vital sectors including energy, digital and cyber. We look forward to continuing our relationship with the EnergyCom team as we work together to create the new tomorrow’s world.”

Amos Lasker, CEO of EnergyCom, added: “We’re aiming to mutually connect energy professionals and innovators from the UK & Israel.

“The partnership between our organisations will establish a platform for innovative ideas, initiatives, and projects in the areas of distributed & vertical energy, renewables & storage, transmission & distribution infrastructure, hydrogen, emission reduction and other solutions for climate change.”