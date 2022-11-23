Gordon & MacPhail lifts exports despite headwinds

Sales rise

Ewen Mackintosh: ‘strong performance’

Speymalt Whisky Distributors, trading as Gordon & MacPhail, almost doubled its exports despite headwinds from Brexit and the pandemic.

The company saw a 9.8% uplift in turnover to £37.4 million in the year to the end of February and said sales in overseas markets rose to £24.4m from £13.8m, with demand remaining strong for premium, aged single malt whiskies.

Pre-tax profit came in at £10.4m which has allowed for continued investment in building the long-term prosperity of the business.

Sales and volumes of the Benromach range grew by 15% and 14% respectively.

Net assets grew by over 10% from £65.7m to £72.7m.

A £20m investment in its second distillery, The Cairn, in Grantown-on-Spey, adds further distillation capacity and brand ownership to the company’s asset base and forms a key part of plans to continue building a long-term sustainable business.

Managing director, Ewen Mackintosh, said the year “delivered a strong performance, particularly in international markets, which has seen a significant uplift in sales with our brands continuing to have strong appeal.”