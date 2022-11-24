Girvan to lead transACT Scottish expansion

IT firm growing

By a Daily Business reporter |

Projects: Duncan Girvan

Tech entrepreneur Duncan Girvan is to lead the Scottish expansion of global IT firm transACT Technology Solutions after being named as Director of Scotland.

The Glaswegian, who previously co-founded Disrupt Group in the city, takes on the newly-created role as the London-based firm embarks on a UK-wide expansion plan.

transACT, a digital transformation specialist, also has offices in St Albans, Dublin and Gibraltar, and Girvan is looking forward to spearheading the operation north of the Border.

“With a number of major projects in the pipeline, I’m really looking forward to immersing myself in the role and helping make a difference to how businesses in Scotland operate,” he said.

“Business leaders are regularly reviewing ways in which to operate a leaner and more efficient way to deliver services to their customers. Our key focus is to help address some of those challenges by working closely to understand the technology driving the business and help run more efficient operations.”

Girvan is a keynote speaker at a conference for business leaders at the Technology and Information Centre at Strathclyde University tonight.

Staged in partnership with the Institute of Directors Scotland and Amazon Web Services, ‘Challenging Times; Real Opportunities’ will showcase the success of Scotland’s growth companies despite prevailing market forces.