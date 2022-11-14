Eight development sites in capital on market

Harbour projects

Western Harbour sites

Eight cleared residential development sites in Western Harbour and Granton Harbour, Edinburgh, have been brought to market.

The five waterfront residential development sites at Western Harbour total 10.21 acres and are adjacent to the proposed Forth Ports masterplan. There is potential for c. 600 units.

A further three sites at Granton Harbour total 3.94 acres and provide an opportunity to create a scaled residential or mixed-tenure development. They also neighbour the proposed Edinburgh Marina Development, which includes a 429-boat marina.

There are also proposals for a tram extension running along the Granton Waterfront, forming part of a new Granton circular route.

The overall Granton Waterfront Development provides over 60 acres of newly developed and regenerated land, supported with an investment of over £1.3 billion.

Joint sales agents for the development sites are Scarlett Land and Development and Reith Lambert.

Granton Harbour sites

Will Scarlett from Scarlett Land and Development said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing these eight well recognised sites to market.

“The portfolio provides a rare opportunity in Edinburgh to deliver large scale residential development across multiple tenures and we anticipate strong interest noting this potential.“

Drew Lambert from Reith Lambert said: “Large-scale prime residential sites such as this are a rarity in Edinburgh; these sites are ideally placed, with an excellent range of amenities and well-connected transport links on offer.”