Diageo partners drive hospitality jobs scheme

Skills training

Young people learn a number of hospitality skills

Diageo, maker of Johnnie Walker whisky, Guinness and Gordon’s Gin, has announced a further three-year partnership with Springboard and The Prince’s Trust to address the chronic skills shortages in the UK hospitality industry.

The two charities will run Diageo’s Learning for Life programme and aim to support more than 3,000 young adults develop careers in the sector.

The announcement comes as UKHospitality reports 400,000 vacancies across the sector and 100,000 staff absences meaning that day-to-day the industry is missing half a million workers; more than 20% of the workforce.

Springboard has been the lead delivery partner for Diageo’s Learning for Life programme that launched in 2012 in the UK. The programme provides training and vocational experience and has helped 5,374 participants.

Kate Moore, society manager at Diageo GB, said: “We know the hospitality industry continues to face unprecedented challenges and many communities are struggling when it comes to recruitment.

“We want to give people the opportunity to kickstart a career in such a vibrant industry. We are excited to be relaunching the programme that directly support participants no matter where they are on their journey to employment.”