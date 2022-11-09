CMS and Fraser of Allander unite to foster growth

New report

Mairi Spowage and Allan Wernham

Law firm CMS and the economics research group Fraser of Allander Institute are hoping to forge a new collaboration between Scotland’s businesses and politicians.

A document entitled International Scotland details how the country is excelling in sectors such as renewable energy, tourism and food & drink, and recognises the strength of the Scottish university sector in supporting new, innovative companies.

The report also focuses on some of the pros and cons of Brexit, suggesting that the UK’s exit from the EU could bring opportunities for the whisky market in nations such as India and has also resulted in an upturn in international students at Scottish universities.

It does, however, highlight the damaging impact Brexit has had on supply chains and many companies’ ability to do business, as well as its detrimental effect on foreign investment into Scotland.

CMS and the Fraser of Allander Institute will host a series of events across Scotland that will involve working directly with the business community, Scottish Government ministers and other policy influencers.

Richard Lochhead, the Scottish Government’s Minister for a Just Transition, Employment and Fair Work, will address the first event dedicated to Scotland’s Net Zero Transition in Aberdeen on 22 November.

Ivan McKee, the Minister for Business, Trade, Tourism and Enterprise, will speak in Edinburgh on 23 November. Mr McKee will also be speaking at the Invest in Scotland closing event, which will be held in Glasgow on 7 December.

Allan Wernham, managing director of CMS Scotland said: “CMS is proud to partner with Fraser of the Allander Institute to launch the International Scotland Campaign.

“Leveraging the knowledge and expertise within both organisations, we are focused on the core themes of business, trade and tourism; inward investment; and the transition to net zero as well as the key opportunities and challenges for Scotland in fulfilling its full economic potential.

“We now look forward to further discussions with business, government and political groups to build consensus on best practice and develop innovative policy ideas that will help the Scottish economy thrive.”

Professor Mairi Spowage, director of the Fraser of Allander Institute, said: “Using the evidence base highlighted in the International Scotland report, we will work with a broader cross-section of stakeholders to examine the key barriers and enablers for the Scottish economy on the international stage.

“The upcoming events, taking place across Scotland, will serve as a basis for feedback, input, further reflection and ultimately policy recommendations to foster economic growth.”