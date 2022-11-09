Cliffe to take over as AGS Airports CEO

Transport

AGS Airports, which owns and operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, has confirmed that Andy Cliffe will succeed Derek Provan as chief executive.

Mr Cliffe (pictured) has extensive experience of the aviation industry, having spent 19 years with the Manchester Airports Group (MAG) where he served as a member of the group’s executive committee. During his time with MAG, Mr Cliffe held the position of managing director of East Midlands and Bournemouth airports.

He also held senior positions across a variety of functions including finance, operations, commercial, real estate development, strategy and corporate development. Latterly, he was the chief executive of Midland Expressway which operates the UK’s only major toll road, the M6 toll.

Mr Cliffe will take up his position at AGS on 1 January and will work closely with the board, chaired by Lena Wilson.

He said: “Having worked in the sector for almost 20 years, I fully recognise that the success of airports and the regions they serve is intertwined.

“Not only are they enablers for the success of other industries, they create much needed employment and drive wider prosperity.”

Ms Wilson, said Mr Cliffe’s track record within aviation “speaks for itself, particularly his experience of leading and developing regional airports.”