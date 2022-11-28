China’s Covid demonstrations spook markets

Markets: Live

Global markets

White paper protest

China’s stock markets and its currency opened sharply lower this morning, as widespread protests against the country’s stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend dented investor sentiment.

The demonstrations are said to be the most significant public display of defiance since Tiananmen Square.

Hundreds of protesters and police clashed in Shanghai, with many waving blank sheets of paper in a symbolic protest against censorship.

Investors were worried over how the government in Beijing would react to the the wave of civil disobedience when COVID cases are rising.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell as much as 4.2% in early trading. It has since pared some losses and last traded 2% lower.

The Shanghai Composite briefly fell 2.2%, before trimming losses to 0.9% lower than Friday’s close. The tech-heavy Shenzhen Component Index dropped 1.1%.

The dollar climbed and consigned the Chinese yuan to a more than two-week low against the safe-haven greenback.

“We’re really looking at the government response to what’s happening … the government response is so unpredictable, and of course that just means derisking,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

China’s stringent COVID restrictions have taken a heavy toll on its economy, and authorities have implemented various measures to revive growth.

Iris Pang, chief economist for Greater China at ING, said: “Companies are currently facing weaker retail sales from a higher number of COVID cases and falling home prices from unfinished home projects.”

In the US, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell is due to speak on the outlook for the US economy and the labour market at a Brookings Institution event on Wednesday, which could provide more clues on the outlook for monetary policy.