CBI Scotland to have first all-female leadership

| November 19, 2022
Jennifer Young
Jennifer Young takes chair

Aberdeen lawyer Jennifer Young, managing partner of Ledingham, Chalmers, will become chair of CBI Scotland in the new year.

She succeeds Keith Anderson, chief executive of Glasgow-based Scottish Power, and joins director Tracy Black in the first all-female leadership of the organisation.

Ms  Young, who specialised as a construction lawyer, said of her new role: “We are operating in particularly challenging times.

“That said, there remains ample potential to deliver a prosperous economic future for Scotland.”

She added: “It is with some trepidation then I am stepping into the role as Scottish chair. It shouldn’t be significant that it is an all female leadership team but it is noticeable. I am very much looking forward to the challenge of building on the strong platform we have.

