Caskie and Chalmers take helm at Accenture

Stuart Chalmers and Caskie

Accenture in Scotland has appointed David Caskie and Stuart Chalmers as joint managing directors.

Both have been with Accenture for more than 20 years and will replace Michelle Hawkins, who is moving to a global role with the company.

Mr Chalmers has held various roles focused on financial services and led several of Accenture’s key FS accounts over the past few years. Mr Caskie is the global lead for Accenture’s technology ecosystem supplier management group, bringing the firm’s partners to the most complex client solutions.

The pair have put in place plans to expand the firm’s existing capabilities and are recruiting at all levels into the business.