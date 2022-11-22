Calnex profits up 34% | Petrofac changes CEO

Markets: Live

7am: Calnex Solutions

Linlithgow-based telecoms equipment company Calnex Solutions posted a 38% increase in revenue to £12.7m (H1FY22: £9.3m) and a 34% increase in profit before tax to £3.1m (H1FY22: £2.3m).

The board declared an interim dividend of 0.31p pence per share to be paid in December.

The group has experienced continued strong revenue performance across its product lines, with the ongoing transition to 5G and the growth in cloud computing continuing to drive demand for test instrumentation and network validation.

The company’s positive trading performance during the period and proven ability to manage component shortages underpin the board’s confidence that the group’s performance for FY23 will be in line with market expectations.

Founder and CEO Tommy Cook said: “We are pleased to deliver a strong financial performance during the period, significantly increasing revenue and profit, while continuing to invest in our team’s capabilities and offering. We were delighted to successfully complete the integration of the iTrinegy team into the Group during the period.

“Whilst it is sensible to look to the future with a degree of caution given the continuing component shortages and global macro-economic challenges, the Company’s positive trading performance during the period and proven ability to manage component shortages underpin the board’s confidence that the Group’s performance for FY23 will be in line with market expectations.

“The breadth of our customer base across multiple regions, ongoing successful expansion of the team and offering, and wealth of industry connections combine to place Calnex in a strong position to continue to benefit from the underlying long-term growth drivers in the telecoms and cloud computing markets.”

7am: Petrofac CEO

Sami Iskander, group chief executive of oil services group Petrofac, will leave the business at the end of March 2023 in order to pursue other interests.

He will be replaced by Tareq Kawash from 1 April, following an orderly handover and will join the board.

He joins from McDermott where he was most recently senior vice president of its onshore and offshore business lines, and a member of McDermott’s executive committee.

Chairman René Médori commented: “Sami’s contribution to the company over the last two years has been invaluable.

“Having overseen the resolution of the SFO’s historic investigation and led a comprehensive refinancing programme, Sami has reshaped the business and put it firmly on a path to growth.”

7am: Penguin merger off

Penguin Random House, the world’s largest book publisher, and US company Simon & Schuster have scrapped a $2.2 billion deal to merge, Penguin owner Bertelsmann has confirmed.

Bertelsmann, a German media group which owns Penguin, initially said it would appeal a US judge’s decision that said its purchase of Simon & Schuster would be illegal because it would hit authors’ pay.

But Bertelsmann said in a statement that it “will advance the growth of its global book publishing business without the previously planned merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster.”

Reuters reported on Sunday that the German company was unable to convince Paramount Global, Simon & Schuster’s owner, to extend their deal agreement and appeal the judge’s decision.

Global markets

A resurgent Brent oil price was expected to give European markets a lift despite worrying Covid-19-related developments in China.

Brent oil spiked to $87.60 a barrel early today, surging from $83.07 at the London equities close on Monday.

Saudi Arabia on Monday denied a report that oil producers were discussing a production increase for their next meeting, saying a cut approved last month would stay in place until the end of 2023.

Beijing posted a record number of new Covid cases on Tuesday, with the city under tightening restrictions that have sent schools online, closed many restaurants, and forced employees to work from home.

The FTSE 100 index closed down 8.67 points, or 0.1% at 7,376.85 after a subdued session on Monday.

The pound was quoted at $1.1848 early Tuesday in London, up from $1.1794 at the equities close on Monday.