Railway repairs

Cairngorm funicular close to resuming services

| November 16, 2022
Rebranded trains are undergoing tests

Cairngorms mountain railway is closer to running again for the first time in four years following extensive structural repairs.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which owns the funicular and the snowsports centre it serves, said testing is now under way to reinstate services on the UK’s highest railway which has been closed to visitors since September 2018.

The Scottish government agency said trains could be fully operational early next year once safety certificates are issued by the Department for Transprot.

HIE said that the cost of repairs had risen from about £16 million to £25m with taxpayers directly contributing £16m. HIE met the additional costs from its capital budget.

Opened in 2001, the funicular connects a base station with a restaurant and a ski area 1,097m (3,599ft) up Cairn Gorm mountain near Aviemore.

