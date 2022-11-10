Buccleuch snaps up original Kwik-Fit site

Portfolio shift

Birthplace: first site of Kwik-Fit

Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust has acquired a piece of Kwik-Fit history by purchasing the company’s first site at 4-6 McDonald Road, Edinburgh, which was established in 1971.

It is part of a strategy to move the trust’s portfolio into more modern properties with a larger percentage of secure income.

Phil Eves of Buccleuch Property said: “This purchase is a reinvestment of funds into a modern ground floor unit let to Kwik Fit for a further 12 years with strong rental growth prospects.”

Lismore represented Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust and Galbraith represented the vendor, CBRE Investment Management.