Bright Signals adds Neu to growing portfolio

Creative merger

David Craik: agile approach

Bright Signals, the Glasgow-based creative agency, has acquired digital innovation studio Neu. The two businesses will operate as a single integrated team under the Bright Signals brand.

The move follows Bright Signals’ acquisitions of Edinburgh advertising agency PUNK Creative and the digital agency Three Part Story in April 2022.

Bright Signals serves brands such as Edinburgh Gin, Skyscanner, The Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Highland Spring, while Neu’s clients include Tennnent’s owner C&C and US-based Mark Antony Brands International, which owns the White Claw hard seltzer brand.

Managing director and founder of Bright Signals David Craik said: “Our vision in creating Bright Signals was to take a more agile approach to marketing communications, leveraging the real-time feedback ‘signals’ afforded by digital channels to test, iterate, and improve on risky fire-and-forget campaigns.”

Neu founder Grant MacLennan said: “I’ve always viewed Bright Signals as a hugely exciting agency – one that is genuinely disruptive.

“The growth they’ve achieved in just a few years is testament to the fact that their approach is not only forward-thinking, but works. We’ve collaborated successfully on multiple occasions and so bringing our teams together feels like the natural next step.”