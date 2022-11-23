Boyd Legal acquires Fife firm Baird & Company

Legal deal

Diana Boyd: strengthening the business

Boyd Legal has acquired Glenrothes-based Baird & Company, its second takeover this year as smaller firms are swallowed up in a consolidation of the sector.

Baird & Co was established in the 1960s and its team, including partners John McAndrews and Carolyn Bean, have joined Edinburgh-based Boyd.

Boyd Legal has a team of 28 staff and lawyers and was founded in 2004, primarily as an estate and letting agency. It has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Glenrothes, Kirkcaldy, Dundee, Perth and Inverness.

Diana Boyd, managing director of Boyd Legal, said: “Our management team, including new operations director Shona Black, has played a critical role in the acquisition and, going forward, will enable us to strengthen the business.

“Smaller practices are finding it difficult to cope with carrying out legal work and at the same time managing all the regulatory issues.

“Increasing consolidation within the legal market is something we are certainly going to see more of. We are promising a seamless transition with the acquisition and importantly, want to reassure clients that our excellent service will continue as usual.”

A statement from Baird, which has offices in Glenrothes and Kirkcaldy, described the acquisition is a “positive move to future-proof the business and its legacy.”

Boyd Legal previously acquired Woods & Co, the wills and estates business of Adair & Brydon in Larkhall.