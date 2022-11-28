Beale deal paves way for return to Rangers

Ibrox appointment

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Return: Michael Beale

Rangers are set to appoint Queens Park Rangers boss Michael Beale as their new manager this week.

A three-and-a-half-year deal is understood to have been agreed, with the 42-year-old securing a return to the club where he enjoyed success as part of Steven Gerrard’s backroom team.

Beale was a key member of the coaching staff at Ibrox as Rangers lifted the league title in 2021, before moving on to Aston Villa with Gerrard.

The Englishman has been in charge for just six weeks at QPR, and recently turned down the chance to manage Wolves in the English Premier League, citing “loyalty and integrity” as his reasons for staying.

Rangers sacked Giovanni van Bronckhorst earlier this month after a run of poor league results and a disastrous Champions League campaign.

The squad is back in training this week after a break for the World Cup and the new manager will have to hit the ground running with his team trailing league leaders Celtic by nine points.

Rangers’ first match back is against Hibs at Ibrox on 15 December, and with the squad in need of a major upgrade, the opening of the January transfer window will mark a vital period for the manager.