Bank expects inflation to tail off during 2023

Borrowing forecast

The Bank of England will need to raise rates in short term

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill told businesses today that it has “more to do” on raising interest rates to control inflation, but that borrowing costs may not rise as much as financial markets have priced in.

Mr Pill said he expects UK inflation to start falling next year, assuming natural gas prices stabilise and then start to drop.

He told a conference organised by accountancy body ICAEW that the Bank is concerned about tightness in the labour market, which risks fanning inflationary pressures.

“We are expecting to see headline inflation tail off in the second half of next year, in fact, quite rapidly on account of those base effects” he said.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty around the outlook for gas price developments.”

Inflation in Britain is being pushed higher by elevated energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and strong wage growth, a “worst of both worlds” dynamic, Mr Pill said.

But while Europe and the US are also likely to tip into recession, both are suffering from just one of those factors, not both at the same time like the UK.

The Bank has raised interest rates for eight months in a row to 3%, including the biggest rise in 33 years earlier this month.