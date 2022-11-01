Anderson Shaw & Gilbert joins Ledingham Chalmers

Legal tie-up

Jennifer Young and Findlay Boyd

Ledingham Chalmers has acquired the Inverness-based legal practice Anderson Shaw & Gilbert (ASG), creating a business with a c.£14million annual turnover and headcount of 196 including 29 partners.

Ledingham Chalmers’ managing partner, Jennifer Young, says this deal is an important milestone in its strategy to double its revenue to £25million by 2025.

All 19 ASG personnel will switch to the new owner and its commercial property, corporate, rural, and private client teams will trade under the Ledingham Chalmers brand with Joe Duncan joining as commercial property partner.

Its estate agency practice will retain its name, with Findlay Boyd as conveyancing partner, along with Iain McDonald as director.

This complements the work of Aberdeen-headquartered Ledingham Chalmers Estate Agency which, following the transfer of Simpson & Marwick’s north east estate agency practice in 2019, became one of the city’s largest in terms of number and value of properties sold.

Mrs Young said the deal “is the latest part of our commitment to actively pursue acquisition and merger opportunities across Scotland — including in the central belt.

“Locally, it’s a milestone in the evolution of our Inverness office where our offering has grown over the last couple of years beyond what remains a strong public sector client base, and specialised business law practice, to the full-service model that has served us so well in Aberdeen.”

Ledingham Chalmers is a Scottish member of Lawyers Associated Worldwide, through which it helps clients access strategic, straightforward support in nearly 200 jurisdictions.

ASG was established in the 1880s and provides legal advice to private individuals and business clients across the north of Scotland.

Its Church Street premises will be home to all estate agency, conveyancing and private client personnel, including those with considerable expertise working with contentious trusts and executries as well as succession planning for high-net-worth individuals.

The corporate, rural, litigation and employment law teams will work out of Ledingham Chalmers’ current Kintail House site. The commercial property team will be spread across both offices.

Mr Boyd said: “This is a mutually beneficial deal and gives ASG the opportunity to access a larger team of solicitors.

“All clients can expect a seamless transition and we’ve already been in touch with them to let them know what they can expect over the coming days and weeks, and that includes continuing to deal with their usual contacts.”