Airport chair to oversee delivery of troubled ferries

Ferguson hire

The ferries have been a burden on the public finances

Former chair of Prestwick Airport Andrew Miller has been tasked with overseeing the delivery of the troubled ferry contracts at Ferguson Marine Port Glasgow.

The Scottish Government announced that he will take up the post on 1 December for three years.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “Andrew Miller brings a wealth of experience from previous senior positions, and is clear on the strategic and commercial issues for the yard.

“I am confident that his experience will help to deliver Ministerial priorities – the completion of the two ferries, securing a future for the yard and its workforce, and supporting Scotland’s island communities that rely on this type of vessel on a daily basis.

“I would like to thank Robert Mackenzie for stepping into the role of Interim Chair while the recruitment process took place.”

The chair will be paid in line with pay policy for board appointments at the rate of £500 per day, for five days each month.

Prestwick Airport, also in public ownership, last week announced that it was trading in the black without financial support from the government.