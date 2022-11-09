Administrators sell retailer Made.com to Next

Online deal

Made.com suffered a spectacular fall

Next has bought the brand of furniture seller Made.com after the business filed for administration yesterday.

Online retailer Made, which employed about 600 staff, said it will sell its brand, websites and intellectual property to the clothes and interiors retailer.

The company has suffered a spectacular collapse following its launch on the London Stock Exchange less than two years ago.

It was valued at £775 million at the time of its IPO when it promised accelerated growth.

Made’s operating subsidiary, MDL, yesterday appointed administrators at PwC who immediately sold the business to Next. There were no details about the effect on jobs.

Made chair Susanne Given said: “Having run an extensive process to secure the future of the business, we are deeply disappointed that we have reached this point and how it will affect all our stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers and shareholders.

“We appreciate and deeply regret the frustration that MDL going into administration will have caused for everyone.”