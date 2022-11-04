4 ways to improve your business reputation

Advertorial Content |

In today’s competitive market, consumers have the benefit of choice when it comes to who they’re giving their business to. There are going to be higher engagement rates with businesses who they can trust so curating a positive reputation as an efficient and trustworthy company is the key to long-term success.

There are some key areas you can be focusing on that go a long way to building a solid business reputation and making sure you stand apart from competitors. Here are four ways to improve your business reputation:

Work that speaks for itself

Consumers are coming to you for a service and if it’s not completed to a good standard then they’ll go elsewhere. Making sure that your work speaks for itself means that you’ll deliver on what you’re promising, and you’re dedicated to getting the job done well.

The best way to do this is to invest in the right specialist equipment and materials to ensure every job is completed to professional standards. Not only does this show that you care about your work, but that your business is legitimate and growing.

Focus on customer service

Getting customer service right at an early stage is important and considering your team will be in regular interaction with clients, it’s worth making sure that they’re highly trained. Your employees are a direct reflection of your company so if they’re rude or ineffective, then it’s unlikely customers will return for repeat business.

You can ensure that your team is knowledgeable and reliable by making sure they are up to date on all the best customer service training programmes. Having poor customer service has been the downfall of many growing businesses so it’s well worth the investment.

Communicate with your clients

Making sure you’re available to answer client questions and complaints show that you care about their experience and are willing to make changes to improve it going forward.

The UK is home to 22.94% of people using Trustpilot and has the highest number of companies on the website worldwide. Making use of this is a great way to understand the areas of your business where customers are dissatisfied and where improvements can be made. You can mitigate a lot of damage by communicating with your clients professionally and calmly.

Go the extra mile

While it might not always be feasible, going the extra mile for clients is going to leave a positive impression that will lead to repeat business and future referrals. This could mean working late to finish a job or providing your service at unsociable hours to work around a customer’s schedule, whether this is for an elderly client or a young family.