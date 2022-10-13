Factory go-ahead
Work to begin on Guala Closures’ £36m plant
Guala Closures, a key supplier of caps to the bottled drinks industry, is due to begin work on its new £36 million plant in Lanarkshire that will consolidate its operations in Scotland.
The Italy-headquartered company is the world’s biggest provider of closures – devices that seal the contents inside a bottle and provide a safeguard against counterfeiting. It is the only supplier to the whisky industry in Scotland.
Planning has been approved for its new facility at Gartcosh which is backed by a £3.3m grant from Scottish Enterprise.
The company announced its plans in March and the move will safeguard the jobs of more than 400 employees currently at the company’s sites in Bridge of Allan, Stirlingshire, and two sites at Kirkintilloch in East Dunbartonshire, who will come together at the new factory.
The company’s general manager for Scotland Ken Moran said: “This investment confirms the Guala Closures Group’s commitment to developing one of its largest markets and underlines our determination to support customers, employees, suppliers and the Scottish economy.
“The new plant will benefit from investment in innovative technology, enhancing productivity, process capability, closure functionality, and importantly, to contribute to the delivery of the group’s sustainability strategy and core objectives.”
The Guala Closures Group operates in five continents through 30 production plants generating a sales revenue of €600m. It sells 17 billion closures each year.
Scottish Enterprise has approved the sale of land at Gartcosh Business Interchange to Guala for the development. The 220,000 sq. ft factory will be built on a 15-acre site.
It will be one of the largest in the Guala Closures Group and will allow the company to increase capacity, boost productivity, provide room for growth and investment and create its own research and development lab space.
Construction is due to start next month and is expected to be completed by the end of December 2023, with operations due to begin from January 2024.
Business Minister Ivan McKee said: “This long-term commitment to Scotland by a valued inward investor is excellent news. I had the opportunity to meet Guala in Italy in February 2019 when discussions on their future strategy for Scotland began.
“Guala are critical to the whisky industry here in Scotland. This investment in particular will safeguard 400 jobs in the industry as well as have a positive impact on the Scotch Whisky supply chain in Scotland.
“Latest exports of whisky, which now exceed pre-pandemic levels, underline the importance of the whisky sector’s contribution to the economy, providing over £5.5 billion in gross value added to the economy and employing 11,000 people in Scotland.”
Jane Martin, managing director of innovation & investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “The whisky industry continues to be of real importance to Scotland’s economy and worldwide heritage. Guala’s confidence in investing here shows that it is a crucial sector and one that we in Scottish Enterprise are proud to continue to support.
“This inward investment has been possible as a result of the work and investment by Scottish Enterprise and partners to develop Gartcosh Interchange into an international class business and industry destination.”
Councillor Jim Logue, leader of North Lanarkshire Council said: “Despite the current financial climate and volatile market, inward investment has continued to strengthen in North Lanarkshire.”