Wirefox checks into Scotland with Ardgowan acquisition

Hotel deal

By Paul Kiddie, news reporter |

Change: Ardgowan Hotel

Northern Irish private investment company Wirefox has expanded its leisure portfolio to Scotland with the acquisition of the Ardgowan Hotel in St Andrews through its Marram Hotels business.

The privately-owned property was acquired from the McLachlan family for an undisclosed sum.

The group plans to operate the three-star rated hotel in its current form, and will retain the existing staff.

Kathryn Robinson, investment director at Wirefox, said: “As an iconic golfing hotel, it’s a great time for us to be adding the Ardgowan Hotel to our growing portfolio, with all indicators pointing towards a bumper year for golf enthusiasts off the back of The Open.

“Welcoming the current staff to Wirefox’s extended team, while continuing to trade, will allow us to gain a deeper understanding of the business and continue to provide the much-loved service guests have become accustomed to.

“We’re grateful that the McLachlan family have agreed to work with us to ensure a smooth transition and we look forward to acting as custodian in the months and years ahead.”

Housed in a B-listed Georgian townhouse, designed by Scottish architect George Rae, the hotel comprises of 29 en suite bedrooms, with a further seven en suite rooms in a section of the property dating back to 1820.

Bought by Roy and Eliza McLachlan in 2003, the business is now run by the second generation of McLachlan family – brother and sister, Duncan (director of catering and head chef) and Rachel (director of marketing and business development).

Roy McLachlan, managing director of The Ardgowan Hotel, said: “The hotel has enjoyed many years of excellent performance due to its wonderful staff and I am convinced that both the staff and the hotel will enjoy a very bright future.”

Wirefox was advised by BTO Solicitors of Edinburgh and Belfast-based Davidson McDonnell in relation to the acquisition, with the McLachlan family seeking counsel from Scottish law firm Thorntons Law LLP.