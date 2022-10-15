Who’s in charge? Hunt reverses Truss plans

Tax warning

Jeremy Hunt: mistakes

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today distanced himself from Prime Minister Liz Truss’s bungled growth plan by saying tax rises and spending cuts lie ahead.

Mr Hunt, who was parachuted into Number 11 on Friday following the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng, is focused on a “clean state” which suggests re-drawing the new Prime Minister’s strategy.

His comments, including an assertion that “mistakes” were made by his predecessor, has raised questions about who is in charge of the government. Asda chairman Lord Rose described Ms Truss as a “busted flush”.

Mr Hunt made it clear there are likely to be tax rises and that all departments would be asked to seek savings. This contradicts Ms Truss’s claims to MPs on Thursday that she would not be cutting public spending.

“Taxes are not going to come down by as much as people hoped, and some taxes will have to go up. I’m going to be asking all government departments to find additional efficiency savings,” said Mr Hunt who, until Friday, was not even in the government and was away on holiday when the call came offering him the keys to the Treasury.

He had supported Rishi Sunak in the leadership contest, and today echoed the former Chancellor’s belief that the government needed to “show the world we have a plan that adds up financially”.