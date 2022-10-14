Truss tipped to axe Chancellor in tax u-turn

Cabinet crisis

Liz Truss is tipped to fire Kwasi Kwarteng

Liz Truss is expected to sack Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and reverse key measures in his mini-budget in a bid to hold on to power.

The Prime Minister has called a press conference for today and is tipped to bow to political and economic pressure and retain the plan to raise corporation tax from 19% to 25%.

This would slice £18 billion off the proposed package of £43bn and follows the u-turn on cutting the top rate of tax.

The expected announcement comes as Conservative MPs have given Ms Truss 17 days to save her job, with claims that leadership rivals Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt are being lined up to replace her if Chancellor if Kwasi Kwarteng’s economic statement on 31 October fails to end turbulence in the financial markets.

Under the rules of the 1922 Committee, the Prime Minister cannot face a confidence vote until she has been in office for a year. However, in practice, if enough MPs pressure Sir Graham Brady, the committee chairman, one would probably take place.

Mr Kwarteng cut short his trip to Washington yesterday to head home for crunch talks with Prime Minister Liz Truss and the Bank of England.