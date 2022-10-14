Truss ‘determined to deliver’ on her promises

As Hunt named Chancellor...

Liz Truss appointed Jeremy Hunt as Chancellor

Liz Truss today confirmed another u-turn on tax but said she was “absolutely determined to see through what I have promised”.

The Prime Minister admitted that achieving her plans is “difficult” and that “parts of our mini-budget went further and faster than the markets expected”.

In a brief media conference in Downing Street, she insisted her actions would deliver stability and growth.

She named former Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt the UK government’s fourth Chancellor of the Exchequer this year after sacking her long-time ally Kwasi Kwarteng.

Mr Kwarteng took the blame for the badly-received mini-budget on 23 September which sent the financial markets into a tailspin and saw the Tories plunge in the opinion polls.

Ms Truss confirmed that she has scrapped the plan to halt the rise in corporation tax from 19% to 25%. It will now go ahead next year as announced by former Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

This will slice £18 billion off Mr Kwarteng’s proposed £43bn of tax cuts and follows the u-turn on cutting the top rate of income tax which saved £2bn.

However, it has been noted that Mr Hunt wanted to cut corporation tax by an even greater amount – to 15% – and will now defend the 25% rate.

In a day of revolving doors, Chris Philp has left his post as Chief Secretary to the Treasury and will take a new role at the Cabinet Office. Edward Argar replaces him at the Treasury.