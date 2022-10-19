Truss crisis deepens as Home Secretary quits

Cabinet departure

Suella Braverman: resigned

Suella Braverman has dramatically left her post as Home Secretary, deepening the crisis around Liz Truss.

The Cabinet minister departed after Ms Truss cancelled a visit to an aerospace firm without giving a reason.

It has been speculated that Ms Braverman was sacked on the advice of new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and in a move to placate moderates in the party.

But Ms Braverman’s departure heaps more pressure on the increasingly isolated PM who insists she will not resign.

She is battling a Tory mutiny on a range of issues, with a crucial vote on fracking tonight being treated as a ‘confidence’ issue.

Earlier, under intense questioning from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer during Prime Minister’s Questions she admitted to a fiery House of Commons she was ‘sorry’ and had ‘made mistakes’.

Tory backbench 1922 committee chief Sir Graham Brady is believed to have informed the Prime Minister that more than 50 Tories have privately sent him no-confidence letters.

Ms Truss told MPs: “I have been very clear that I am sorry and that I have made mistakes.”

Amid shouts of “resign”, she added: “The right thing to do in those circumstances is to make changes, which I have made, and to get on with the job and deliver for the British people.”

… more follows