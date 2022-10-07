Update:

Burns fired

Tory minister sacked over ‘behaviour’ claims

By a Daily Business reporter | October 7, 2022
Sacked: Conor Burns

Tory trade minister Conor Burns has been sacked by Liz Truss and suspended by the party amid allegations about his behaviour during the annual conference in Birmingham.

Mr Burns, 50, who was appointed on 7 September, was removed by the Tory leader and Prime Minister this afternoon and lost the Conservative whip while an investigation takes place.

A No 10 spokeswoman said: “Following a complaint of serious misconduct, the Prime Minister has asked Conor Burns MP to leave the government with immediate effect.

“The Prime Minister took direct action on being informed of this allegation and is clear that all ministers should maintain the high standards of behaviour – as the public rightly expects.”

The former Northern Ireland minister is a longstanding ally of ex-prime minister Boris Johnson. 

According to The Sun, Mr Burns has agreed to “fully cooperate with the investigation and looks forward to clearing his name.”

… more follows

News, Politics, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

pound

Pound slips on back of strong US jobs growth

Sterling resumed its downward slide after investors switched into dollars on the back of strongerRead More

Sturgeon acknowledging conference

Sturgeon confirms plan for Scottish pound

Nicola Sturgeon will set out plans for a Scottish central bank and a Scottish poundRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.