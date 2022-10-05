Tories face wipe-out in Scotland after tax chaos

YouGov poll

Hard hat required: Douglas Ross is facing an election wipeout

The Conservative Party faces almost total wipeout in Scotland at the next General Election, according to a new opinion poll which reveals Prime Minister Liz Truss less popular than Boris Johnson north of the border.

Support for Douglas Ross’s Scottish Tories is at its lowest for almost eight years with Labour enjoying the benefits of their rivals’ collapse.

The Prime Minister and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s bungled handling of tax cuts are regarded as the core reason for the dismal showing of the party in Scotland.

Research by YouGov for The Times shows the proportion of voters who said Truss was doing a good job was just 8% – significantly lower than Johnson’s worst ever performance in Scotland, which dipped to 17% in the last poll in May.

The survey indicates that if these voting intentions took place at the next election, due in 2024, the Tories would lose all six Tory seats including those held by Scottish Tory Leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Secretary Alister Jack. This would be a repeat of the 1997 general election wipe-out that saw Tony Blair sweep to a landslide victory.

Backing for the Conservatives in Scotland at a general election tumbled to 12%, down seven points since May and the party’s poorest Westminster rating in any poll since February 2015.

The SNP seized on the data to say it vindicated their demands for another referendum on independence.