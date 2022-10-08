Swinney says no to UK’s nuclear energy plans

SNP conference

Defiant: John Swinney

Deputy First Minister John Swinney will reaffirm the SNP’s opposition to building new nuclear power capacity in Scotland just as the UK government ramps up investment and gathers international support for developing the sector.

Mr Swinney is expected to tell his party’s conference in Aberdeen on Sunday that it is fully committed to green energy sources and will not comply with the UK government’s call for a new generation of nuclear facilities.

“Not only is Scotland self-sufficient in natural gas, we are a huge exporter,” he will say. “Scotland is a nation rich in energy resources. We have a plentiful supply of clean, green, affordable renewable energy.

“The equivalent of almost 100% of our electricity demand is from renewable sources.”

The Prime minister Liz Truss has pledged more nuclear and renewable energy generation with the aim of tackling the current energy crisis and ensuring the UK is a net energy exporter by 2040.

She told the House of Commons last month that “energy policy has not focused enough on securing supply”, adding that there is “no better example of this than nuclear”.

As such, she said the government will “end the short-term approach to energy security and supply” and “make sure we are never in this situation again”.

A new government body Great British Nuclear – announced in the Energy Security Strategy – has been launched and Ms Truss said that small modular reactors are also an “important part of the energy mix”. Rolls-Royce is among the companies developing the technology.

Proposed modular reactors would be quicker to build

Great British Nuclear will bring forward new nuclear projects at a rate of about one a year this decade. This will support the Energy Security Strategy’s plans which envisage a significant acceleration of nuclear, with an ambition of up to 24GW by 2050 to come from this source of power. In total, this would represent up to around 25% of the country’s projected electricity demand.

Companies such as Howden in Renfrewshire intend to seek more work in the nuclear sector.

The nuclear industry has been boosted by the government’s decision to commit £700 million to the Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed funding plans during a speech on energy security at Sizewell C and planning permission for the project was granted in July.

Critics have argued Sizewell C will be hugely expensive and take years to build. It is not expected to begin generating electricity until the 2030s.

Howeever, last week Ms Truss and France’s president Emmanuel Macron agreed joint support for the plant which will be developed by French state-owned energy company EDF.

The company says that over its lifetime a nuclear power station’s carbon footprint is the same as wind power and a smaller lifetime greenhouse gas footprint than that created by solar power. Sizewell C will be an almost identical replica of Hinkley Point C and could save nine million tonnes of CO 2 a year, it said.

A nuclear power plant creates the same carbon footprint as wind power, says EDF

In July the European Parliament backed rules labelling investments in gas and nuclear power plants as climate-friendly.

The new rules will add gas and nuclear power plants to the EU “taxonomy” rulebook from 2023, enabling investors to label and market investments in them as green.

Despite the EU’s decision to embrace nuclear under its green agenda and new UK-France cooperation on energy expansion, Mr Swinney will insist that Scotland goes its own way.

“Scotland is secure in energy. So, we need no lectures from Liz Truss about security of energy supply,” he will tell the party faithful in Aberdeen.