Sunak will ‘fix Truss mistakes’ and restore stability

New PM speech

Rishi Sunak: promising to deliver

Rishi Sunak said he was not daunted by the enormous challenge confronting him and the country and said he would fix the mistakes made by his predecessor.

The new Prime Minister struck a cautious but determined tone that acknowledged the difficulties people were living with, saying he would prioritise “stability and confidence” but warned of difficult decisions ahead.

He said the country was “facing a profound economic crisis” in part due to “Putin’s war in Ukraine which has destabilised energy markets” around the world.

He paid tribute to his predecessor Liz Truss saying “she was not wrong to want to improve growth”. He said: “It is a noble aim and I admired her restlessness to create change.

“But some mistakes were made, not borne of ill-will of bad intentions, quite the opposite, in fact. But mistakes nonetheless, and I have been elected as leader of my party and your Prime Minister, in part, to fix them and that work begins immediately.

“I will place economic stability ad confidence at the hear of this government’s agenda. This will mean difficult decisions to come.”

Truss marks her achievements

Liz Truss, speaking outside Number Ten and looking more relaxed than at any time during her 49 days in Downing Street, listed the achievements of her short tenure.

She said her government had acted “urgently and decisively” to help families and businesses, reversed the National Insurance increase, helped households with energy bills, and was “taking back” Britain’s energy independence so the country was “never again beholden to global market fluctuations and malign foreign powers”.

She made no reference to the mini-budget and the events that followed but repeated her belief in a low tax economy.

The SNP’s deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald, clearly in no mood for sympathy or to acknowledge any of these achievements, instead chose to twist the knife.

She said: “It beggars belief that Liz Truss couldn’t bring herself to apologise – or utter a single word of regret – for the catastrophic damage she has done to the UK economy.

“Families are paying through their teeth for her mistakes as mortgage rates soar, pensions fall, energy bills rise and inflation goes through the roof.

“Now we face devastating austerity cuts under Rishi Sunak – with families footing the bill for Tory failure.

“It’s clearer than ever that Scotland needs independence to escape Westminster control and get rid of Tory governments for good.”

Ms Truss’s speech in full:

“It has been a huge honour to be Prime Minister of this great country, in particular, to lead the nation in mourning the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen after 70 years of service and welcoming the accession of His Majesty King Charles III.

“In just a short period, this government has acted urgently and decisively on the side of hardworking families and businesses.

“We reversed the National Insurance increase. We helped millions of households with their energy bills and helped thousands of businesses avoid bankruptcy.

“We are taking back our energy independence so we are never again beholden to global market fluctuations or malign foreign powers.

“From my time as Prime Minister, I am more convinced than ever we need to be bold and confront the challenges that we face.

“As the Roman philosopher Seneca wrote: “It is not because things are difficult that we do not dare. It is because we do not dare that they are difficult.”

“We simply cannot afford to be a low growth country where the government takes up an increasing share of our national wealth and where there are huge divides between different parts of our country.

“We need to take advantage of our Brexit freedoms to do things differently.

“This means delivering more freedom for our own citizens and restoring power in democratic institutions.

“It means lower taxes, so people keep more of the money they earn.

“It means delivering growth that will lead to more job security, higher wages and greater opportunities for our children and grandchildren.

“Democracies must be able to deliver for their own people. We must be able to outcompete autocratic regimes, where power lies in the hands of a few.

“And now more than ever we must support Ukraine in their brave fight against Putin’s aggression. Ukraine must prevail.

“And we must continue to strengthen our nation’s defences.

“That is what I have been striving to achieve, and I wish Rishi Sunak every success, for the good of our country.

“I want to thank Hugh, Frances, Liberty, my family and friends, and all the team at Number Ten for their love, friendship and support.

“I also want to thank my protection team.

“I look forward to spending more time in my constituency, and continuing to serve South West Norfolk from the backbenches.

“Our country continues to battle through a storm.

“But I believe in Britain. I believe in the British people. And I know that brighter days lie ahead. Thank you.”