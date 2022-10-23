Sunak goes it alone as talks with Johnson end

Tory leadership

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak held talks on a pact

Rishi Sunak will go it alone to win the Tory leadership race and replace Liz Truss as Prime Minister after his late-night talks with rival Boris Johnson were said to have ended without a power-sharing pact being struck.

There had been speculation the pair would reach an agreement that would have seen Mr Johnson return to Downing Street with Mr Sunak in a senior role.

But this morning the former Chancellore effectively killed off that idea and formally confirmed his candidacy for the Tory leadership.

He vowed to “work day in and day out to get the job done”. He said Britain faces a “profound economic crisis” and that he would lead a Government with “integrity, professionalism and accountability”. He added that “the opportunities – if we make the right choice – are phenomenal”.

His comments came after it was claimed this morning that no agreement was struck between the Mr Sunak and Mr Johnson in their three-hour negotiations.

His announcement sets the tone for a fevered day of campaigning as the three main contenders seek to win the required 100 supporters before Monday’s 2pm deadline.

Mr Johnson is dividing the party among those who believe he would destroy the party and others who think he is their only chance of defeating Labour.

The former Prime Minister attracted more Cabinet support as Nadhim Zahawi, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, gave him his backing.

He claimed ‘Boris 2.0’ had ‘learned from those mistakes’ he made during his first spell in No10 and would lead the Tories to ‘victory and prosperity’.

Home Secretary Grant Shapps said he is backing Mr Sunak whom he had also backed against Liz Truss.

According to BBC polling, which focused on those MPs who have publicly declared, Mr Sunak continues to forge ahead in the race, gathering the support of 129 MPs from all wings of his party, including former Johnson allies. Mr Johnson is in second place with 53 backers and Penny Mordaunt on 20.

Ms Mordaunt dismissed talk that she will act as kingmaker and dismissed as “completely false” a claim that she had offered support to Mr Johnson in exchange for a top job. She insisted “I am in it to win it” and that she is confident of getting the required number because she is “best placed to bring the party together”.

A Deltapoll survey for the Mail On Sunday found that if a General Election was held today, Labour would have a lead of 25 points – and a majority of 320.

But if Mr Johnson was Prime Minister, the lead would be cut to ten points, with a Labour majority of just 26. When voters were asked how they would vote if Rishi Sunak was the leader, Labour had a lead of 17% and a projected majority of 124. Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, who is struggling to get enough MPs to back her leadership bid, would lose to a Labour majority of 216.

Whoever wins, it is likely that Jeremy Hunt will remain as Chancellor, not least to avoid further dislocation in government. That means he will deliver the fiscal plan next Monday, a move that would also satisfy the markets which have been spooked by weeks of political turmoil.