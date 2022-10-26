Sturgeon’s energy ‘substitute’ sparks into life

Efficiency drive

Lorne Crerar: member of board

Nicola Sturgeon has launched her energy advice agency five years after promising a fully-fledged company generating low-cost power to homes and businesses.

Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland (HEES), a virtual agency, will help consumers improve energy efficiency and co-ordinate the delivery of investment programmes.

An independent strategic board that includes the lawyer Lorne Crerar, Scottish Renewables CEO Claire Mack and the serial director Graeme Bissett, has been established to support, advise and oversee the agency.

The Scottish Government has committed at least £1.8 billion to green heat and energy efficiency programmes over the course of this parliament, supporting a vision for more than one million homes and non-domestic buildings to be running on zero direct emissions heating systems by 2030.

HEES featured in the recent Programme for Government and will be backed by a marketing campaign in November.

While experts and climate campaigners will welcome moves to reduce carbon emissions and cut back on energy consumption, critics note that the agency is a substitute for the planned energy generator that Ms Sturgeon promised at the 2017 SNP conference.

“By the end of this parliament we will set up a publicly owned, not for profit energy company,” she told delegates. It would give customers more choice “and the option of a supplier whose only job is to secure the lowest price for consumers”.

Daily Business revealed in September last year that the government had dropped the plan, and opted instead for the advisory body. Ms Sturgeon recently admitted that it would have been difficult to set up a generating company without more legislative and borrowing powers.

Commenting on today’s launch, Net Zero & Energy Secretary Michael Matheson said: “Scotland’s homes and buildings account for around a fifth of all our emissions, and we need to take bold, urgent action to ensure we cut these emissions in line with our ambitious climate targets.

“It will take an unprecedented level of leadership and co-ordination to ensure that everyone, from industry to individual households, has access to the right support to deliver this green heat transformation. Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland will provide this.”

The members of Heat & Energy Efficiency Scotland’s Strategic Board are:

Professor Lorne Crerar, chair, Harper Macleod

Tricia McAuley, Consumer Expert

Vivienne Cockburn, Director, Cockburn Partners

Claire Mack, CEO, Scottish Renewables

Sally Thomas, CEO, Scottish Federation of Housing Associations

Graeme Bissett, External Trustee Citizens Advice Scotland

Mike Thornton, CEO, Energy Saving Trust

James Fowlie, Director of Place Policy, COSLA