Sturgeon says Logan hire is ‘signal of intent’

WES Awards

Nicola Sturgeon addressing the WES awards (pic: Terry Murden)

Nicola Sturgeon promised an audience of businesswomen that Scotland’s new chief entrepreneur and the government’s backing for technology would help them achieve their ambitions.

She described Mark Logan’s appointment as a “signal of intent” and part of efforts to grow the economy in which there was a “driving need” to support women-led businesses.

Addressing the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards in Glasgow, Ms Sturgeon said supporting women entrepreneurs “is essential to the success of the Scottish economy. It will become more important over the next decade.

“The appointment of Mark Logan [as chief entrepreneur] is a signal of intent of the kind of economy we are trying to build”.

She congratulated WES on its 10th anniversary milestone and for the work it was doing to help more women get the support they need.