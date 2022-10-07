Sturgeon confirms plan for Scottish pound

Currency pledge

Nicola Sturgeon: will start process for new currency (pic: Terry Murden)

Nicola Sturgeon will set out plans for a Scottish central bank and a Scottish pound in a paper on the economy to be published after this weekend’s party conference.

The SNP leader and First Minister said that after a vote for independence the new central bank would be established but it would not have control over interest rates which would remain with the Bank of England until a new currency was introduced.

Ms Sturgeon said in a pre-conference interview: “We would start the process of setting up a central bank as soon as Scotland had voted for independence.

“It would be the lender of last resort for our financial services industry. It would require reserves that could cover these limited functions in that first period.

“We would continue to use the pound after independence. It is Scotland’s currency as much as it is for the rest of the UK.

“We would move to a Scottish pound when the economic conditions were right. It is important it is guided by principles rather than fixed timescales.”

She said that initially a Scottish central bank would not have control over interest rates while Scotland was using the pound.

“The Bank of England would continue to be in charge of monetary policy, but as we move to a Scottish pound the Scottish central bank would take up many of these functions,” she said.

“It would have similar powers if we had a Scottish currency. We will set out the details in our paper.’

She added: “One of the lessons of the last few weeks is the importance of responsibility in these matters, of good planning.

“We have seen very clearly the impact on real people when the financial markets lose confidence, so that underlines the importance for us as we plan for independence of being careful and responsible and understanding the detail of what we are trying to do.”