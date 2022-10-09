Sturgeon blames ‘aggressive unionism’ for UK discord

Call for partnership

We are family: Nicola Sturgeon wants a partnership of equals (pic: Terry Murden)

SNP leader and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will today seek to break the hostility between Holyrood and Edinburgh by calling for a new partnership of equals among the “family” of nations of the UK.

She will blame “aggressive unionism” for causing tensions between Scotland and England – a day after she was accused of using “dangerous” language to describe the Conservative Party.

Her attempts to shift the source of the cross-border discord to Westminster is likely to prompt a backlash from those who will point out that it is the SNP which wants to break up the UK and divide the family.

Ms Sturgeon was criticised yesterday by the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Nadim Zahawi after she declared during a TV interview: “I detest the Tories”.

Mr Zahawi said: “I think that language is really dangerous. I prefer to work with my colleagues in Scotland.”

Today Ms Sturgeon will adopt a conciliatory tone, while attempting to shift the focus of the aggression to Westminster.

The SNP leader is expected to tell delegates at the party’s annual conference in Aberdeen: “I know some see independence as turning our back on the rest of the UK. It is not – it is about recasting our relationship as one of equals.

“There is a point here that at first glance might seem curious – but it is in my view, becoming increasingly true.